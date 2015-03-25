Burnley V West Ham at Turf Moor : Match Preview

Michael Keane could be back for BurnleyMichael Keane could return for Burnley's final Premier League game of the season against West Ham at Turf Moor.The England defender has returned to training after missing the last two games with a knock.But Clarets boss Sean Dyche is set to be without Ben Mee, who is still struggling to shake off a shin problem.Meanwhile, Dyche is already focused on strengthening his squad for next season's Premier League campaign despite the inevitable speculation swirling over the future of some of the Clarets' big names.Keane has been strongly linked with a move back to his former club Manchester United while England goalkeeper Tom Heaton has also reportedly been targeted by a number of other clubs.For Dyche the rumours come with the territory of a successful season in the top flight which could see his side finish as high as 11th if they beat West Ham on Sunday and other results go their way.But he is more interested in building on a promising campaign at Turf Moor and ensuring his side continue to establish themselves as a top-flight force.Dyche said: "We've added to the squad but we still need to look at the market again - we want to keep upgrading not just for the quality, but as an in-house challenge to the players."It's always a good stimulus when they see players coming in and they have to fight for their own shirt, so we've got to add more."We're well aware of the future and we know we've got to continue to develop as a team and add to what we're doing. Whatever way it went this year, the one thing we've had to do has been done, and that was to stay in the division."Defender Winston Reid will miss West Ham's trip to Turf Moor after undergoing season-ending surgery on a chronic knee injury which is set to keep him out for 10 weeks.Hammers skipper Mark Noble has also had surgery on an abdominal complaint and will miss Sunday's clash.Cheikhou Kouyate (wrist), Andy Carroll (groin), Michail Antonio (hamstring), Pedro Obiang (ankle), Diafra Sakho (back), Angelo Ogbonna (knee) and Arthur Masuaku (foot) are all set to miss out.Slaven Bilic has targeted a top-six finish for West Ham next season as he bids to end the current campaign on a positive note.Bilic said: "The ambitions are - the minimum (is) to finish in the top 10, but with the hope or plan to break into the top eight, top seven or top six."It's going to be very hard, you saw last year that it is possible but you have to tick all of the boxes, you have to have a good transfer window, stay out of injuries and we settle down in the stadium."It's not going to be blooming and glooming all of the time but we feel it's our home. We had some really good performances and some really bad performances there. This should all help us being better next season, knowing that all the other teams will do the same."

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.