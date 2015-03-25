Burnley V Watford at Turf Moor : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Burnley look to move on from Robbie Brady blowBurnley must find a replacement for Robbie Brady as they prepare to host Watford.Brady is set for a six-month lay-off following a knee injury, with Scott Arfield the likeliest beneficiary.Ben Mee is a doubt after a knock required stitches above the knee, Matt Lowton looks set to miss a third game and Dean Marney, Jon Walters (both knee) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) are all recovering.Watford manager Marco Silva will take a late decision on the fitness of Miguel Britos.Defender Britos has not featured for the Hornets since he picked up a knock in the second half of his side's win at Newcastle last month.Isaac Success returned to training this week following a leg injury, but the game at Turf Moor will come too soon for the striker. Will Hughes and Younes Kaboul (both hamstring), and Craig Cathcart and Nathaniel Chalobah (both knee) remain unavailable.

