Burnley V Watford at Turf Moor : Match Preview

08 December 2017 10:11
Burnley look to move on from Robbie Brady blow

Burnley must find a replacement for Robbie Brady as they prepare to host Watford.

Brady is set for a six-month lay-off following a knee injury, with Scott Arfield the likeliest beneficiary.

Ben Mee is a doubt after a knock required stitches above the knee, Matt Lowton looks set to miss a third game and Dean Marney, Jon Walters (both knee) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) are all recovering.

Watford manager Marco Silva will take a late decision on the fitness of Miguel Britos.

Defender Britos has not featured for the Hornets since he picked up a knock in the second half of his side's win at Newcastle last month.

Isaac Success returned to training this week following a leg injury, but the game at Turf Moor will come too soon for the striker. Will Hughes and Younes Kaboul (both hamstring), and Craig Cathcart and Nathaniel Chalobah (both knee) remain unavailable.

Source: PAR

