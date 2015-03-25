Burnley V Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor : Match Preview

Burnley are without James Tarkowski for their Turf Moor clash with Tottenham after the defender was banned for three games for violent conduct.
Kevin Long will step back in to deputise for Tarkowski, while both Dean Marney and Jonathan Walters are close to returning to the squad after knee injuries.
Goalkeeper Tom Heaton continues to make good progress from his shoulder injury but is not expected to feature over the festive period.
Tottenham will have defender Davinson Sanchez back from suspension.
Colombia centre-back Sanchez has completed a three-game ban following his red card at Watford at the start of the month and could go straight back into Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI due to the continued absence of fellow defender Toby Alderweireld (hamstring).
Defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama (knee), who has been sidelined for more than four months, has returned to training but will not be available.
