Burnley V Swansea at Turf Moor : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Chris Wood could be limited to bench role for BurnleyBurnley striker Chris Wood may have to settle for a place on the bench for the visit of Swansea on Saturday.Wood only arrived back at the club on Friday after New Zealand's World Cup play-off games against Peru in Wellington and Lima, where he made substitute appearances due to concerns over his hamstring.Nahki Wells sustained a minor knock in a training match on Tuesday as he awaits his first-team debut and Jon Walters, Dean Marney (both knee), and Tom Heaton (shoulder) are still sidelined.Swansea welcome back Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches for the Premier League trip.Bony and Sanches have missed recent games with respective hamstring and thigh injuries, while new player-coach Leon Britton is over a groin problem.Martin Olsson is also available after hamstring trouble and Ki Sung-yueng will be assessed after returning from international duty with South Korea.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker