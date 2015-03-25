Burnley V Swansea at Turf Moor : Match Preview

Burnley striker Chris Wood may have to settle for a place on the bench for the visit of Swansea on Saturday.
Wood only arrived back at the club on Friday after New Zealand's World Cup play-off games against Peru in Wellington and Lima, where he made substitute appearances due to concerns over his hamstring.
Nahki Wells sustained a minor knock in a training match on Tuesday as he awaits his first-team debut and Jon Walters, Dean Marney (both knee), and Tom Heaton (shoulder) are still sidelined.
Swansea welcome back Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches for the Premier League trip.
Bony and Sanches have missed recent games with respective hamstring and thigh injuries, while new player-coach Leon Britton is over a groin problem.
Martin Olsson is also available after hamstring trouble and Ki Sung-yueng will be assessed after returning from international duty with South Korea.
