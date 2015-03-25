Burnley V Stoke at Turf Moor : Match Preview

Burnley skipper Ben Mee is hoping to return to action in the home game against Stoke.
Centre-half Mee missed Saturday's home win against Watford due to a gashed knee and will be assessed, but right-back Matt Lowton (knee) is expected to miss his fourth match.
Midfielder Robbie Brady is recovering from knee surgery and will be out for six months, while goalkeeper Tom Heaton (dislocated shoulder) is still out.
Stoke have no fresh injury concerns but remain without Glen Johnson and Jese Rodriguez for the trip to Burnley.
Full-back Johnson is sidelined by a knee injury while on-loan Paris St Germain striker Jese is still in Gran Canaria with his ill son.
Defender Bruno Martins Indi (groin) is also absent.
The Potters were thumped 5-1 by Tottenham on Saturday and manager Mark Hughes is set to make changes at Turf Moor, with Peter Crouch, Geoff Cameron and Charlie Adam likely to come into consideration for a starting berth.
