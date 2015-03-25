 
Burnley V Newcastle at Turf Moor : Match Preview

27 October 2017 03:04
Burnley wait on Wood and Vokes fitness

Burnley have doubts over top scorer Chris Wood and fellow forward Sam Vokes ahead of Newcastle's visit on Monday night.

Wood, who was withdrawn at Manchester City last weekend with a hamstring injury, is described as "touch and go" by manager Sean Dyche, who added it is "promising" that Vokes will return from the abdominal strain that kept him out at the Etihad Stadium.

That could open the door for Nahki Wells, who is close to making his debut after a foot injury.

Jonathan Walters and Dean Marney (both knee) remain out.

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle will return to the squad for Monday's Premier League trip to Burnley

Last season's top scorer missed last Saturday's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace with a calf problem, but has recovered and is available once again.

Manager Rafael Benitez has only one absentee with defender Paul Dummett still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Source: PAR

