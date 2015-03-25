Burnley V Newcastle at Turf Moor : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Burnley wait on Wood and Vokes fitnessBurnley have doubts over top scorer Chris Wood and fellow forward Sam Vokes ahead of Newcastle's visit on Monday night.Wood, who was withdrawn at Manchester City last weekend with a hamstring injury, is described as "touch and go" by manager Sean Dyche, who added it is "promising" that Vokes will return from the abdominal strain that kept him out at the Etihad Stadium.That could open the door for Nahki Wells, who is close to making his debut after a foot injury.Jonathan Walters and Dean Marney (both knee) remain out.Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle will return to the squad for Monday's Premier League trip to BurnleyLast season's top scorer missed last Saturday's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace with a calf problem, but has recovered and is available once again.Manager Rafael Benitez has only one absentee with defender Paul Dummett still recovering from a hamstring injury.

