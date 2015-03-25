Burnley V Liverpool at Turf Moor : Match Preview

Burnley defender James Tarkowski returns from a ban for his side's home game against Liverpool.
Tarkowski has served a three-game suspension and boss Sean Dyche must decide whether to recall him to the starting line-up or retain Kevin Long and Ben Mee in central defence.
Left-back Stephen Ward (knee) and striker Chris Wood (leg) remain doubtful, while Robbie Brady (knee) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) are long-term absentees.
Liverpool's leading scorer Mohamed Salah could be a doubt for the match after limping off in Saturday's win over Leicester.
Simon Mignolet will return at Turf Moor as manager Jurgen Klopp continues to rotate his goalkeepers.
As the transfer window does not open until the day of the game new signing Virgil van Dijk cannot be registered in time to play.
Source: PAR