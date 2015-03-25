 
  1. Football
  2. Burnley

Burnley V Liverpool at Turf Moor : Match Preview

31 December 2017 01:26
Burnley's James Tarkowski back from ban in time to face Liverpool

Burnley defender James Tarkowski returns from a ban for his side's home game against Liverpool.

Tarkowski has served a three-game suspension and boss Sean Dyche must decide whether to recall him to the starting line-up or retain Kevin Long and Ben Mee in central defence.

Left-back Stephen Ward (knee) and striker Chris Wood (leg) remain doubtful, while Robbie Brady (knee) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) are long-term absentees.

Liverpool's leading scorer Mohamed Salah could be a doubt for the match after limping off in Saturday's win over Leicester.

Simon Mignolet will return at Turf Moor as manager Jurgen Klopp continues to rotate his goalkeepers.

As the transfer window does not open until the day of the game new signing Virgil van Dijk cannot be registered in time to play.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.