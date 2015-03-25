Burnley V Arsenal at Turf Moor : Match Preview

Chris Wood is set to return to the Burnley starting line-up for their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.
Wood missed last week's 2-0 win over Swansea following his late arrival back from World Cup play-off duty with New Zealand, but is expected to replace Ashley Barnes in the starting line-up.
Jon Walters and Dean Marney are making steady progress with knee injuries but are not ready to figure, while goalkeeper Tom Heaton is still out after his shoulder operation.
Arsenal will recall a host of first-team regulars.
Arsene Wenger made 11 changes for Thursday's Europa League defeat at Cologne but his side at Turf Moor will likely resemble that which beat Tottenham in the north London derby last weekend.
Santi Cazorla (ankle) is the only absentee for the Gunners with Danny Welbeck in contention despite coming off at half-time in Germany having recovered from a recent groin problem.
Source: PAR