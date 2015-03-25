 
Burnley sign former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard

21 September 2017 11:54

Burnley have signed former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old, who left Preston at the end of last season, has been training with the Clarets following Tom Heaton's shoulder dislocation and has now agreed a deal until the end of the season.

Lindegaard spent five years at Old Trafford without establishing himself in the first team and will now challenge Nick Pope and Adam Legzdins in Heaton's absence.

"I've had a good week here and I've had a very good impression of the whole club and all the people here," Lindegaard told Clarets Player.

"It's not hard to fit in nicely here. It seems like an honest place and a very hard-working place and I appreciate being a part of it.

"I sensed from the first day I came in there was a good atmosphere, that things are in a good place, and it has paid off with a good start to the season."

Lindegaard joined West Brom after leaving United, but ended up playing a solitary League Cup match for the Baggies before leaving for Preston.

Pope may be the man in possession at Turf Moor, having deputised when Heaton was hurt midway through the 1-0 win against Crystal Palace and started games against Liverpool and Leeds, but Lindegaard does not intend to merely make up the numbers.

"I have seen the first two games Nick has played and he's done very well. I have a lot of respect for that," he said.

"I am here to try and sharpen up the competition in the goalkeepers' department and we'll see what happens down the line.

"I feel good physically and I still want to play. I come here with a good spirit and I have a lot of enthusiasm for getting started."

Source: PA

