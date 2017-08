Burnley have announced the signing of Chris Wood from Leeds on a four-year deal for a club-record fee.

The New Zealand striker rose to prominence by finishing as the Championship's leading scorer with 27 goals last season and will now get his chance to shine in the top flight under Sean Dyche.

"My ambition has been to play in the Premier League for years," Wood told Clarets Player HD.

Source: PA

