Burnley make payment pledge to travelling fans for derby showdown

Burnley will pay for coach travel for all away fans at next week's east Lancashire derby against Blackburn.

The fierce rivals have been drawn against each other in the Carabao Cup second round, with the Premier League Clarets heading to Ewood Park next Wednesday.

Burnley have been allocated 5,000 tickets for the match, the first meeting of the neighbouring sides since March 2016.

A club statement read: "Coach travel to this fixture is compulsory for all visiting fans. Burnley Football Club will pay for the coaching of all supporters to the game, either from Turf Moor or via Supporters' Clubs.

"Burnley Football Club respectfully asks all supporters to conduct themselves responsibly. Stewards and Police will be available at coach departure points and within the stadium for assistance and for any queries."

Source: PA

