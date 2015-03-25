 
  1. Football
  2. Burnley

Burnley make payment pledge to travelling fans for derby showdown

15 August 2017 05:09

Burnley will pay for coach travel for all away fans at next week's east Lancashire derby against Blackburn.

The fierce rivals have been drawn against each other in the Carabao Cup second round, with the Premier League Clarets heading to Ewood Park next Wednesday.

Burnley have been allocated 5,000 tickets for the match, the first meeting of the neighbouring sides since March 2016.

A club statement read: "Coach travel to this fixture is compulsory for all visiting fans. Burnley Football Club will pay for the coaching of all supporters to the game, either from Turf Moor or via Supporters' Clubs.

"Burnley Football Club respectfully asks all supporters to conduct themselves responsibly. Stewards and Police will be available at coach departure points and within the stadium for assistance and for any queries."

Source: PA

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.