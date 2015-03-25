 
Burnley bring in Adam Legzdins from Birmingham

08 August 2017 05:08

Burnley have acquired more back-up for England goalkeeper Tom Heaton by signing Adam Legzdins from Birmingham.

Paul Robinson, who served as their second-choice stopper last term, retired over the summer so the Clarets were keen to add a third goalkeeper to be a deputy for Heaton and Nick Pope.

Legzdins, 30, was only third choice at Birmingham behind David Stockdale and Tomasz Kuszczak and has signed a three-year deal at Turf Moor.

He came through the academy at Blues and rejoined in 2015 after spells with the likes of Burton and Derby.

The goalkeeper is Sean Dyche's fifth signing of the summer, joining Charlie Taylor, Jonathan Walters, Jack Cork and Phil Bardsley at the club.

Source: PA

