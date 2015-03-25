 
Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Wants To See Wider Use Of Retrospective Bans For Diving

28 November 2017 02:53

Burnley boss Sean Dyche wants to see retrospective bans "all over the place and all over the pitch" if the Football Association are to effectively eradicate diving from the game.

Everton's Oumar Niasse became the first Premier League player to be banned for successful deception of a referee after he won a penalty against Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Only one other player in the Football League has suffered a similar fate since the rule was introduced in the summer - Carlisle striker Shaun Miller.

Although Dyche absolved Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey of blame over the stoppage-time spot-kick which downed the Clarets on Sunday, he remains a staunch and vocal critic of so-called simulation.

At present action can only be taken in incidents where a penalty has been awarded or a red card issued, but Dyche believes the parameters must be expanded to have the desired effect.

"I hope retrospective bans are handed out all over the place," he said on the eve of his side's trip to Bournemouth.

"For me they should be all over the place and all over the pitch. If you're going to do it right and clean it up, then clean it up.

"I think there's a lot more gone on other than those two incidents. If you look at the rule it is virtually impossible that someone actually gets something happening to them. I think they could be a bit more stringent, personally.

"For me, the moralistic view is 'tidy it all up'. Just for the kids, the future. They need to know it's not a game that accepts people who, for want of a better word, use'simulation'. I'm in a good mood so let's say simulation instead of the word we all know it really is."

Ahead of his side's visit to Dean Court, Dyche doffed his cap in the direction of opposite number Eddie Howe.

The Cherries boss was Dyche's predecessor at Turf Moor in 2012 and the pair have established themselves as two of England's best homegrown coaches in a division dominated by imported talent.

"They're a good side. I really respect Eddie and the work he's done with the players," said Dyche.

"They seem to stay together as a unit even when times are a bit tough and I think we're good at that too.

"They're getting wiser, they've made signings and he continues to move it forward. He's done a fantastic job there and he continues to do so."

Source: PA-WIRE

