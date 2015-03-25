Burnley boss Sean Dyche says demands on managers are increasing every year

Sean Dyche believes the demands on top bosses are bigger than ever after a week in which another Premier League manager lost his job.

Dyche is the third longest-serving manager in the top flight and will come up against one of those to outlast him, Arsene Wenger, when Arsenal travel to Turf Moor on Sunday.

West Brom ended the tenure of Tony Pulis earlier this week despite a relatively successful spell in charge, while Everton caretaker David Unsworth appears to be on the brink after Thursday's Europa League humiliation.

Dyche said: "The demands on the job seem to be increasing year on year and there are many different reasons for that.

"It is either about being in the Premier League or, in the Championship, it is about wanting to be in the Premier League. They are very unforgiving places to manage at the moment.

"I think the demands are getting higher and higher. The owners are more 'out there' now, they have a lot of scrutiny on what they're doing and how they should be running their club.

"That can maybe change what their thoughts are and maybe crunch the statistics a little bit tighter on what happens to a manager."

Dyche will go into the game against the Gunners with his side on a high after last week's 2-0 win over Swansea, and a wealth of attacking options following striker Chris Wood's return from World Cup play-off duty with New Zealand.

Wood is expected to start in place of Ashley Barnes, who scored one of the goals against the Swans, while Sam Vokes, who appeared as a late substitute, will also be hoping for a start.

Dyche insisted he is not concerned by the memories of twin controversies in the two games against Arsenal last season - a Laurent Koscielny winner at Turf Moor and a late Alexis Sanchez penalty to deny Burnley a point at the Emirates.

Dyche added: "I'm not worried about righting the wrongs - I'm sure Arsene knows that I think those decisions went against us.

"It is an opportunity to measure ourselves against one of the top clubs in the division. It's about building on what we have been doing and so far we have been doing well with that.

"There is no exact measurement - beyond the result, it is about how you are performing against the most powerful teams over a season.

"It is about the bigger picture and how the team is moving forward on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis."

Source: PA

