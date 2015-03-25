 
  1. Football
  2. Burnley

Burnley boss Sean Dyche preparing for busy summer

22 May 2017 10:39

Sean Dyche is expecting a busy summer as he looks to build on Burnley's successful first season back in the top flight.

The Clarets defied the odds on their return to the Premier League by avoiding the relegation fate they suffered in their previous two campaigns in the elite division in 2010 and 2015.

West Ham spoilt their end-of-season party slightly by winning 2-1 at Turf Moor on the final day but gloss could not really be taken off the club's highest league placing (16th) since 1975.

Dyche, however, does not want to stop there and insists the hard work has already begun as he plots the next step forward.

"I started six months ago," he said. "You are learning all the time. You are adapting, learning, looking at the players, what we can do next, how we can stick roughly to what we do but mould it differently and add to it.

"Recruitment is a massive thing, that is going to be massive over the summer. That will be very important. It looks to me like it is going to be a tough market."

Dyche, who is now regarded among the club's great managers after adding this year's survival feat to his two promotions, does intend to take some time off but will never be far away from business.

He said: "It is a break of sorts but every manager will tell you the phone is always on at some point.

"I may park it during the day and check it at night and in the morning when I'm on holiday but when I'm here it is on all the time.

"When you are not the market leaders you have to try to keep every line of communication open, you have to take every bit of information seriously. Even the stuff thrown at you from left field you have to check out.

"That is the next challenge, not just adapting this side to what they have learned this season but adding to it where we can.

"It is not necessarily to keep replacing people, it is to add competition. You want that competitive element all the time.

"You get it from inside the group but you want people coming in, fresh faces. That competition keeps building, it pushes players on."

Burnley were in the mood to celebrate on Sunday as they brought their season to a close on the field.

Sam Vokes further fuelled the vibrant atmosphere when he fired them into a 23rd-minute lead but that was quickly cancelled out by Sofiane Feghouli.

The hosts wasted a number of other chances to restore their lead and they were punished when Andre Ayew pounced on a rebound to win it for West Ham after 72 minutes.

Dyche said: "You have got to be clinical when you need to be and do it in both boxes. That is what we have learned this season and that is pleasing, but here one got away from us."

Source: PA

Feature Arsenal

Arsenal's Sanchez saga rumbles on after Champions ...

Arsenal's failure to make the Champions League next season is dominating the back pages and the future of ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Feature Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalities set for the exit

Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalit...

The final day of the season is often a time for emotional farewells as players and coaches prepare for a

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-g...

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Feature How do you stop a problem like diving?

How do you stop a problem like diving?...

The FA are from next season introducing a panel to decide how to ban players who dive.

Feature How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?

How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?...

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield