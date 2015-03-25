Burnley boss Sean Dyche preparing for busy summer

Sean Dyche is expecting a busy summer as he looks to build on Burnley's successful first season back in the top flight.

The Clarets defied the odds on their return to the Premier League by avoiding the relegation fate they suffered in their previous two campaigns in the elite division in 2010 and 2015.

West Ham spoilt their end-of-season party slightly by winning 2-1 at Turf Moor on the final day but gloss could not really be taken off the club's highest league placing (16th) since 1975.

Dyche, however, does not want to stop there and insists the hard work has already begun as he plots the next step forward.

"I started six months ago," he said. "You are learning all the time. You are adapting, learning, looking at the players, what we can do next, how we can stick roughly to what we do but mould it differently and add to it.

"Recruitment is a massive thing, that is going to be massive over the summer. That will be very important. It looks to me like it is going to be a tough market."

Dyche, who is now regarded among the club's great managers after adding this year's survival feat to his two promotions, does intend to take some time off but will never be far away from business.

He said: "It is a break of sorts but every manager will tell you the phone is always on at some point.

"I may park it during the day and check it at night and in the morning when I'm on holiday but when I'm here it is on all the time.

"When you are not the market leaders you have to try to keep every line of communication open, you have to take every bit of information seriously. Even the stuff thrown at you from left field you have to check out.

"That is the next challenge, not just adapting this side to what they have learned this season but adding to it where we can.

"It is not necessarily to keep replacing people, it is to add competition. You want that competitive element all the time.

"You get it from inside the group but you want people coming in, fresh faces. That competition keeps building, it pushes players on."

Burnley were in the mood to celebrate on Sunday as they brought their season to a close on the field.

Sam Vokes further fuelled the vibrant atmosphere when he fired them into a 23rd-minute lead but that was quickly cancelled out by Sofiane Feghouli.

The hosts wasted a number of other chances to restore their lead and they were punished when Andre Ayew pounced on a rebound to win it for West Ham after 72 minutes.

Dyche said: "You have got to be clinical when you need to be and do it in both boxes. That is what we have learned this season and that is pleasing, but here one got away from us."

Source: PA

