Burnley boss Sean Dyche distances himself from Everton job

26 October 2017 03:25

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has called speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Everton "flattering", though he insists he is giving such stories little attention.

The 46-year-old is one of the frontrunners with bookmakers to take the post at the Toffees, which is available after Ronald Koeman was sacked on Monday.

Dyche celebrates five years in charge of Burnley next week and his work in winning them two promotions and keeping them in the Premier League last term has earned acclaim.

Having last week been linked with the Leicester post, which has now been filled by Claude Puel, Dyche is becoming used to seeing his name linked with vacancies.

"It hasn't changed," Dyche said of the Everton speculation.

"I've said it a few times with the various clubs that have been mentioned - you're always flattered because it recognises the work that myself, my players and staff do.

"You're flattered by the fact some of your work is recognised. It's other people's stories, it's not mine. It's right that I get asked about it.

"Yet again, (Everton are) another good club, I'm respectful of all clubs in all situations. But I'm equally respectful of my situation now.

"I just get on with it. I've been through it, and had the experience of those sort of links at various times, more so than in the last couple of years. I just continue to get on with what I'm doing and that's the focus."

The Clarets host Newcastle on Monday night and have injury concerns over both of their leading strikers.

Wales international Sam Vokes missed the defeat to Manchester City last weekend with an abdominal strain while top scorer Chris Wood was withdrawn with a hamstring injury.

"Vokesy.it's promising with him," Dyche added.

"Woody is a maybe. We'll have to wait and see - we're pleased it's nothing too major, whether he's right for Monday, we'll have to wait and see. It's settling already but it's whether the game on Monday is right for him or not.

"Vokesy's got a stronger chance, he's out on the grass today (Thursday), we think he'll be available but Woody's touch and go I'd say."

