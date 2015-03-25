 
  1. Football
  2. Burnley

Burnley boss Sean Dyche backs transfer window changes

17 August 2017 11:24

Closing the transfer window before the Premier League season begins would be beneficial to managers, teams and fans alike, according to Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

The prospect of player trading ceasing prior to a ball being kicked is expected to be discussed at a shareholders' board meeting next month, with a number of managers recently expressing their frustration at deals continuing to drag on well into the campaign.

Dyche is among those supporting an earlier cut-off point because he feels the market can scupper early-season plans and detract from the games themselves.

"I think the window will change days," Dyche said.

"Whether it's in January or at the beginning of the season, you want to get on and be doing your work.

"You don't want to start the season and lose three of your players when you're three games into the season. That could be really hard to take, and that happens.

"We've had that when we lost Charlie Austin at the start of a season, we had it with Andre Gray (last week). You don't want that all the time where a manager does all his work and then the players are gone and then you've somehow got to get players in.

"So I think if you could get that (bringing the window's closure forward) done as well, it means that once the football starts, the managers, coaches and teams can just get on with the football. And the fans, they can just get on with what they really want to be looking at and that is football matches."

In an era where managers typically have a short lifespan, Dyche also believes the window's current schedule can skew how people perceive those in his profession.

"The madness of it is that a manager can get judged on two games," he noted.

"So you can get judged very quickly, and in theory, those players' situations could make a big difference. It could change everything - hero to zero very quickly.

"If you've had three players, and they've helped you, and all of a sudden they've been sold for whatever reason - not normally because the club want to, but because the fees were that big that they've had to do it - that could actually have a high impact on the manager's role, let alone just the viewpoint on it.

"So I just think there are a lot of reasons why if they can find a way with the deadline, then it would be better pushed forward. And any work would just have to be done earlier."

Source: PA

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.