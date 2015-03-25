Budget windfall for Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha following club shop rush

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has vowed to repay eager supporters after they celebrated Dave King's new retail detail by clearing the club shop of stock.

The Ibrox faithful have been in jubilant mood since chairman King announced last week he had struck a peace pact with Mike Ashley.

The controversial seven-year retail agreement set up by the previous Gers board which earned the club just 7p from every pound spent on Rangers merchandise has been ripped up.

And a new one-year deal has been struck with Ashley's Sports Direct firm - while the Newcastle owner has also sold off his remaining Gers shares.

The news sparked a wave of excitement amongst Rangers fans - who had previously boycotted club merchandise - as they raced to the megastore to snap up as many jerseys as they could.

Now Caixinha, who has been promised a budget windfall on the back of the sales rush, has told RangersTV: "It is fantastic. Our fans were waiting for the moment to get in the store and buy everything.

"It is great, and again, the support they are giving back to us and the passion they are giving us is incredible.

"We just need to pay the same back to them. It's a relationship a massive club like we are needs to have between the fans and the team."

And Caixinha paid tribute to King's board for the support they have given him this summer.

The Portuguese coach has signed eight players so far as he prepares for Thursday's opening Europa League qualifier with Progres Niederkorn.

He added: "(The relationship with the board) is strong, it's clear and it's frontal. We all know what we need to do in terms of the strategy of the club from top to bottom.

"It is important to keep it that way as I think it is really working. The hard work that they have done in such a small amount of time is incredible regarding the signings and everything.

"We still have a little bit more to go. We know the strategy we need to adopt and we know we are going to go to it.

"We believe the work we are doing and the players believe the work they are doing and we want the fans to believe too in the work the club is doing."

Source: PA

