 
  1. Football
  2. Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers V Walsall at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

07 September 2017 03:34
Tom Lockyer and Ryan Sweeney available to make Rovers return against Walsall

Bristol Rovers are likely to welcome back defensive duo Tom Lockyer and Ryan Sweeney when they play host to Walsall.

The centre-back combination were on international duty last week - Lockyer part of the senior Wales squad and Sweeney with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s - and were badly missed during the 3-1 Sky Bet League One defeat at Bradford.

Rovers hope midfielder Stuart Sinclair will be fit after he was forced off against Fleetwood two weeks ago with a groin injury and manager Darrell Clarke will check on a few others he said were left "on the treatment table" following the Bradford game.

Rory Gaffney could also return in attack, although the in-form Billy Bodin is a certain starter after scoring six goals in seven games this season.

Walsall boss Jon Whitney is happy to have a selection headache due to the return of Shaun Donnellan following international duty.

While Donnellan was away, Kory Roberts made his first league appearance of the season and impressed in the 2-1 win over Plymouth.

Donnellan, who is on loan from West Brom, is available for the trip to the Memorial Stadium and Whitney must decide whether to return the defender to the starting line-up.

Whitney also faces the same issue with another West Brom loan signing Tyler Roberts, who scored in the 3-3 draw with Bradford and has returned from international duty.

Source: PAR

