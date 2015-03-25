Bristol Rovers V Southend at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

Bristol Rovers set to be unchanged against SouthendBristol Rovers could name the same side for the third successive game against Southend.Pirates boss Darrell Clarke has often tinkered with his team selection during Rovers' slide down Sky Bet League One.But Clarke kept the same side against Rotherham last weekend and he was rewarded with only a second win in 11 games.Ellis Harrison and Billy Bodin are set to link up in attack again, with Rory Gaffney, Tom Nichols and Dominic Telford providing striking options from the bench.Southend will have Michael Timlin available again after he sat out last weekend's win at Oldham through suspension.The midfielder was one of six changes for the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Peterborough, where Nile Ranger, John White and Jermaine McGlashan were all handed a chance to impress.Harry Kyprianou is also closing in on a return from his thigh problem, while Ben Coker is on course to be available again before Christmas following his rehabilitation after a broken leg.Centre-back Rob Kiernan, though, is expected to be out for around two months after having an operation on his knee.

Source: PAR

