 
  1. Football
  2. Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers V Southend at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

07 December 2017 12:35
Bristol Rovers set to be unchanged against Southend

Bristol Rovers could name the same side for the third successive game against Southend.

Pirates boss Darrell Clarke has often tinkered with his team selection during Rovers' slide down Sky Bet League One.

But Clarke kept the same side against Rotherham last weekend and he was rewarded with only a second win in 11 games.

Ellis Harrison and Billy Bodin are set to link up in attack again, with Rory Gaffney, Tom Nichols and Dominic Telford providing striking options from the bench.

Southend will have Michael Timlin available again after he sat out last weekend's win at Oldham through suspension.

The midfielder was one of six changes for the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Peterborough, where Nile Ranger, John White and Jermaine McGlashan were all handed a chance to impress.

Harry Kyprianou is also closing in on a return from his thigh problem, while Ben Coker is on course to be available again before Christmas following his rehabilitation after a broken leg.

Centre-back Rob Kiernan, though, is expected to be out for around two months after having an operation on his knee.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.