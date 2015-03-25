 
  1. Football
  2. Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers V Portsmouth at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

31 December 2017 04:44
Darrell Clarke set to shuffle his pack as Bristol Rovers take on Portsmouth

Bristol Rovers boss Darrell Clarke is likely to rotate his squad again for the Pirates' fourth match in 10 days at home to Portsmouth.

Clarke made four changes for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Oldham and shifted to a 4-5-1 formation.

Rory Gaffney and Chris Lines are among those who could be restored to the Rovers line-up for the Sky Bet League One clash.

But Daniel Leadbitter (hamstring) remains out and James Clarke may not be ready to feature for the first time since the opening day of the season.

In-form Portsmouth will be without Danny Rose and Gareth Evans.

Both men picked up injuries during Saturday's victory over Northampton, with Rose set to be sidelined for some time after fracturing a leg while Evans was forced off at half-time with a hamstring problem.

Adam May and Jamal Lowe were the men to replace them and both are likely to start against Rovers.

Brandon Haunstrup is also sidelined after sustaining a knee injury in training last week and joins Stuart O'Keefe (adductor), Kal Naismith (knee), Milan Lalkovic (Achilles) and Jack Whatmough (knee).

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.