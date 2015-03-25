Bristol Rovers V Portsmouth at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

Darrell Clarke set to shuffle his pack as Bristol Rovers take on PortsmouthBristol Rovers boss Darrell Clarke is likely to rotate his squad again for the Pirates' fourth match in 10 days at home to Portsmouth.Clarke made four changes for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Oldham and shifted to a 4-5-1 formation.Rory Gaffney and Chris Lines are among those who could be restored to the Rovers line-up for the Sky Bet League One clash.But Daniel Leadbitter (hamstring) remains out and James Clarke may not be ready to feature for the first time since the opening day of the season.In-form Portsmouth will be without Danny Rose and Gareth Evans.Both men picked up injuries during Saturday's victory over Northampton, with Rose set to be sidelined for some time after fracturing a leg while Evans was forced off at half-time with a hamstring problem.Adam May and Jamal Lowe were the men to replace them and both are likely to start against Rovers.Brandon Haunstrup is also sidelined after sustaining a knee injury in training last week and joins Stuart O'Keefe (adductor), Kal Naismith (knee), Milan Lalkovic (Achilles) and Jack Whatmough (knee).

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.