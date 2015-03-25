 
Bristol Rovers V Plymouth at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

29 September 2017 10:26
Darrell Clarke set to make changes as Bristol Rovers host Plymouth

Bristol Rovers boss Darrell Clarke is likely to shuffle his pack again for Plymouth's visit.

Clarke made three changes for the midweek trip to Portsmouth after beating Blackpool, but did not get the required response in a 3-0 defeat on the south coast.

Lee Brown and Tom Broadbent are competing for defensive spots, while Rovers hope to have Rory Gaffney, Stuart Sinclair and Daniel Leadbitter available.

Young German striker Kenan Dunwald could be involved again after making his debut as a late substitute at Portsmouth.

Plymouth are likely to be without seven players for the Sky Bet League One clash.

Kyle Letheren is set to continue in goal after his impressive debut against Wigan on Tuesday with captain Luke McCormick sidelined by an ankle injury.

Lionel Ainsworth (hamstring) and Jake Jervis (groin) are both doubtful while long-term absentees Oscar Threlkeld (leg) and Ryan Taylor (ankle) remain sidelined.

Robbert Te Loeke (back) remains out and Sonny Bradley is suspended, but left-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair is available again after recovering from a leg injury.

Source: PAR

