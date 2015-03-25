Bristol Rovers V Oxford Utd at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

Bristol Rovers' top scorer Billy Bodin looks likely to miss Oxford's visit in Sky Bet League One.
Bodin damaged a hamstring in the act of scoring his ninth goal of the season in the 6-0 romp at Northampton.
James Clarke has been ruled out until February as he prepares to undergo surgery on his right leg.
Clarke's fellow defenders Daniel Leadbitter and Jonny Burn will be checked after missing recent games through injury.
Oxford striker Gino van Kessel is a doubt with a hamstring injury.
The on-loan Slavia Prague forward delayed his departure to join up with Curacao to feature against AFC Wimbledon, but had to withdraw from international duty after suffering the injury.
Striker Jon Obika (groin), defender Dwight Tiendalli (hamstring) and midfielder Rob Hall (groin) have been absent in recent weeks.
Defender Canice Carroll is available following international duty with Republic of Ireland under-19s.
Source: PAR