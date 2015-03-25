 
  1. Football
  2. Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers V Oxford Utd at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

12 October 2017 03:04
Bodin expected to miss Oxford clash

Bristol Rovers' top scorer Billy Bodin looks likely to miss Oxford's visit in Sky Bet League One.

Bodin damaged a hamstring in the act of scoring his ninth goal of the season in the 6-0 romp at Northampton.

James Clarke has been ruled out until February as he prepares to undergo surgery on his right leg.

Clarke's fellow defenders Daniel Leadbitter and Jonny Burn will be checked after missing recent games through injury.

Oxford striker Gino van Kessel is a doubt with a hamstring injury.

The on-loan Slavia Prague forward delayed his departure to join up with Curacao to feature against AFC Wimbledon, but had to withdraw from international duty after suffering the injury.

Striker Jon Obika (groin), defender Dwight Tiendalli (hamstring) and midfielder Rob Hall (groin) have been absent in recent weeks.

Defender Canice Carroll is available following international duty with Republic of Ireland under-19s.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the