Bristol Rovers V Oldham at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

Rovers without suspended Slocombe for Oldham visitBristol Rovers are without suspended goalkeeper Sam Slocombe for Oldham's visit to the Memorial Stadium.Slocombe was sent off during Saturday's 2-1 home victory over Walsall and - with Adam Smith still sidelined by a hand injury - 20-year-old Frenchman Alexis Andre Jr played the final 30 minutes on his Football League debut.Ollie Clarke, who scored a late match-winner against the Saddlers, is expected to shrug off a niggling calf problem to feature, but Stuart Sinclair again looks like missing out with a groin injury.Daniel Leadbitter could return at right-back and Ellis Harrison is an option if Rovers boss Darrell Clarke chooses to rotate his attack for the Sky Bet League One clash.Winless Oldham have Ousmane Fane free from suspension.The midfielder served a ban for Saturday's draw at Fleetwood when Latics picked up their first point of the season, and were only denied all three by a stoppage-time penalty.Abdelhakim Omrani should make his debut for John Sheridan's men, provided he shakes off the minor knee injury which kept him out at Highbury, while defender Rob Hunt (hamstring) needs to be checked over.Ryan Flynn, Paul Green (both Achilles) and Courtney Duffus (virus) all all likely to be missing once more.

Source: PAR

