Bristol Rovers V Milton Keynes Dons at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

Ellis Harrison sits out Bristol Rovers' clash with MK DonsBristol Rovers are without striker Ellis Harrison for the home game against MK Dons.Harrison was booked for the fifth time this season in last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Rochdale and serves a one-game ban.On-loan Stoke striker Dominic Telford could make his first Sky Bet League One start in Harrison's absence.Chris Lines and Ryan Sweeney could be recalled after three straight league defeats, while Rovers are hoping top scorer Billy Bodin's return after a hamstring injury is not too far away.Osman Sow remains out, with MK Dons learning this week that the striker will be sidelined for around six weeks.The summer signing from Hearts suffered an ankle injury against Walsall nine days ago so Dons boss Robbie Neilson must decide who will partner Chuks Aneke up front.Kieran Agard got the nod against Oldham last weekend but did not score in the 4-4 draw while Ryan Seager caught the eye after coming off the bench in that game.Another option is Robbie Muirhead, who looked lively in an Under-23 Central League game against AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Source: PAR

