Bristol Rovers V Fleetwood Town at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Pirates set for double boost ahead of Fleetwood clashBristol Rovers duo Ollie Clarke and Joe Partington are in line to return for the visit of Fleetwood.Midfielder Clarke missed Tuesday's Carabao Cup win at Fulham with a calf injury.Partington reported a tight hamstring and also missed the Craven Cottage tie, so Arsenal loanee Marc Bola deputised with Dan Leadbitter and James Clarke already sidelined.Tom Nichols could be recalled to Rovers' forward line after dropping to the bench in midweek.Fleetwood are still likely to be without striker Conor McAleny due to an ankle injury.The Everton academy graduate missed last week's victory over AFC Wimbledon and has been due to undergo further tests.Devante Cole, who scored both goals against Wimbledon, is likely to continue in his place.Defender Baily Cargill, signed last week on a season-long loan from Bournemouth, could come in for his debut.

