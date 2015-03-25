Bristol Rovers V Fleetwood Town at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

Bristol Rovers duo Ollie Clarke and Joe Partington are in line to return for the visit of Fleetwood.
Midfielder Clarke missed Tuesday's Carabao Cup win at Fulham with a calf injury.
Partington reported a tight hamstring and also missed the Craven Cottage tie, so Arsenal loanee Marc Bola deputised with Dan Leadbitter and James Clarke already sidelined.
Tom Nichols could be recalled to Rovers' forward line after dropping to the bench in midweek.
Fleetwood are still likely to be without striker Conor McAleny due to an ankle injury.
The Everton academy graduate missed last week's victory over AFC Wimbledon and has been due to undergo further tests.
Devante Cole, who scored both goals against Wimbledon, is likely to continue in his place.
Defender Baily Cargill, signed last week on a season-long loan from Bournemouth, could come in for his debut.
