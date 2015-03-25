Bristol Rovers V Blackpool at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Bristol Rovers captain Tom Lockyer suspended for visit of BlackpoolBristol Rovers captain Tom Lockyer is suspended for the League One visit of Blackpool.Defender Lockyer was sent off in extra time of the Carabao Cup defeat at Wolves on Tuesday night and will serve a one-game ban.Defender Ryan Sweeney is back following his suspension.James Clarke, another defender, is nearing a return from his long-term calf problem.Blackpool have no new injuries ahead of the trip to the Memorial Stadium.Midfielder Sessi D'Almeida could come back into starting contention after being mostly rested - appearing only as a last-minute substitute - for last week's victory over Oxford.Newcastle loanee Sean Longstaff, who has scored four goals this season, appeared to come through his return from an Achilles injury unscathed.Armand Gnanduillet (thigh), Mark Cullen (hamstring) and Jim McAllister (broken leg) remain on the injury list.

