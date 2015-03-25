Bristol Rovers V Blackpool at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

Bristol Rovers captain Tom Lockyer is suspended for the League One visit of Blackpool.
Defender Lockyer was sent off in extra time of the Carabao Cup defeat at Wolves on Tuesday night and will serve a one-game ban.
Defender Ryan Sweeney is back following his suspension.
James Clarke, another defender, is nearing a return from his long-term calf problem.
Blackpool have no new injuries ahead of the trip to the Memorial Stadium.
Midfielder Sessi D'Almeida could come back into starting contention after being mostly rested - appearing only as a last-minute substitute - for last week's victory over Oxford.
Newcastle loanee Sean Longstaff, who has scored four goals this season, appeared to come through his return from an Achilles injury unscathed.
Armand Gnanduillet (thigh), Mark Cullen (hamstring) and Jim McAllister (broken leg) remain on the injury list.
Source: PAR