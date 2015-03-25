Bristol Rovers V AFC Wimbledon at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Tom Lockyer back from international duty for Bristol RoversBristol Rovers captain Tom Lockyer returns to club duty for the clash with AFC Wimbledon having won his first senior Wales cap.Lockyer made his Wales debut as a half-time substitute in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Panama.Fellow defender Pierce Sweeney is also available after representing the Republic of Ireland Under-21s in midweek.Top scorer Billy Bodin is closing in on a return after being out for six weeks with a hamstring problem.Wimbledon's Jimmy Abdou is pushing for a recall after his return from international duty with Comoros.Abdou was in the squad for games against Madagascar and Ghana but returns in good health.Kwesi Appiah could also return if he is declared available having struggled for match fitness.Manager Neal Ardley is, however, without George Francomb, who is serving a one-match ban.

