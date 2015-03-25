 
Bristol Rovers V AFC Wimbledon at The Memorial Stadium : Match Preview

16 November 2017 09:15
Tom Lockyer back from international duty for Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers captain Tom Lockyer returns to club duty for the clash with AFC Wimbledon having won his first senior Wales cap.

Lockyer made his Wales debut as a half-time substitute in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Panama.

Fellow defender Pierce Sweeney is also available after representing the Republic of Ireland Under-21s in midweek.

Top scorer Billy Bodin is closing in on a return after being out for six weeks with a hamstring problem.

Wimbledon's Jimmy Abdou is pushing for a recall after his return from international duty with Comoros.

Abdou was in the squad for games against Madagascar and Ghana but returns in good health.

Kwesi Appiah could also return if he is declared available having struggled for match fitness.

Manager Neal Ardley is, however, without George Francomb, who is serving a one-match ban.

Source: PAR

