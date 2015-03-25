 
Bristol Rovers 3-1 Fleetwood Town - 26-Aug-2017 : Match Report

26 August 2017 05:29
Billy Bodin bags fifth goal of season as Pirates see off the Fishermen

Billy Bodin netted his fifth goal of the season as Bristol Rovers claimed a 3-1 League One victory over Fleetwood Town at the Memorial Stadium.

The hosts took a 26th-minute lead when Joe Partington's deep cross from the right was headed back across goal by Rory Gaffney for Stuart Sinclair to side-foot a volley past Alex Cairns.

Sinclair was substituted because of injury six minutes later, but Bodin made it two before the break with a sweetly-struck left-footed drive from 30 yards, the ball striking the inside of a post before crossing the line.

Devante Cole reduced the arrears on the hour, getting on the end of a cross from lively substitute Ashley Hunter to shoot home from close range.

But substitute Ellis Harrison put the result beyond doubt on 79 minutes when meeting another Partington cross to guide the ball past Cairns from six yards.

Fleetwood contributed much to a closely-fought game, but it was Rovers who came up with the finishes to claim maximum points.

Source: PA

