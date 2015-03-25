Bristol Rovers 2-0 Milton Keynes Dons - 28-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Tom Nichols ends Bristol Rovers goal draughtTom Nichols' long wait for his first Bristol Rovers goal ended with a 65th-minute strike in the 2-0 Sky Bet League One victory over MK Dons at the Memorial Stadium.The summer signing from Peterborough intercepted a poor back-header from Ed Upson and turned to fire low past Lee Nicholls.Rory Gaffney doubled the advantage after 72 minutes with a fine low left-footed finish from the edge of the box as the home side emerged deserved winners.Rovers were let down by poor finishing in the first half. Nichols miscued a 10th-minute volley, allowing Nicholls to make a diving save.Gaffney mistimed a header when well placed and had a shot cleared off the line by Joe Walsh after Nicholls had saved from Liam Sercombe. The Dons keeper also did well to keep out a powerful drive from Lee Brown.The visitors' best first-half chance fell to Chuks Aneke, who broke through the middle, but was denied by a brave Adam Smith save.Rovers were the better side again in a second half that brought goals from Nichols and Gaffney, who was also denied brilliantly by Nicholls.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.