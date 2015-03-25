 
Bristol Rovers 1-3 AFC Wimbledon - 18-Nov-2017 : Match Report

18 November 2017 05:39
AFC Wimbledon brush aside Bristol Rovers

Fine solo goals from Andy Barcham and Harry Forrester put AFC Wimbledon on course for a 3-1 Sky Bet League One victory over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

Cody McDonald added to Barcham and Forrester's efforts on the hour mark before Rovers netted a consolation in the 88th minute through Lee Brown.

The visitors were ahead inside two minutes as Barcham was allowed to dribble his way into the box on the left and beat Adam Smith with a deft chip from an acute angle.

Numerous chances then went begging for Wimbledon before they doubled their advantage seconds before the break, Forrester being given the freedom of the Memorial Stadium to advance into the penalty area and beat Smith with a sweet right-footed shot.

A poor Rovers performance was punished again in the 61st minute when sloppy defending allowed McDonald to fire past Smith from 12 yards.

Brown pulled one back for the hosts from the corner of the box late on, but the superb strike could not disguise his side's deficiencies.

Source: PA

