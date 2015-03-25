Bristol Rovers 0-1 Oxford Utd - 14-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Alex Mowatt's late strike gives Oxford victory at Bristol RoversAlex Mowatt fired an 82nd-minute winner to give impressive Oxford a deserved 1-0 League One victory at Bristol Rovers.The substitute netted with a low left-footed shot from the edge of the box after a mistake by Tom Broadbent had allowed James Henry the chance to cross from the right.Oxford edged a high-quality game in which both teams competed strongly and demonstrated skills that would not have been out of place at a higher level.The best chance of an open, entertaining first half fell to the visitors after 20 minutes when Henry completely mishit his shot from 12 yards after a low cross from Christian Ribeiro had given him a clear sight of goal.Rovers also created opportunities, but went closest through a spectacular 20-yard volley from Chris Lines just before the break, which flashed narrowly wide.Rory Gaffney had the ball in the net for Rovers early on, but was judged offside from a Tom Nichols flick-on.

