Bristol City V Wolverhampton at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

Nathan Baker and Jamie Paterson face late checks ahead of Wolves clashBristol City head coach Lee Johnson will make late checks on Nathan Baker and Jamie Paterson ahead of Saturday's top-of-the-table Sky Bet Championship clash with Wolves.Both men limped out of the Boxing Day victory over Reading with hamstring injuries and will be assessed before Johnson names his team.The Robins boss opted for experience on Tuesday when he replaced teenagers Jonathan Leko and Lloyd Kelly with Marlon Pack and Hordur Magnusson, and he is likely to want a similar level of know-how as his second-placed side attempt to reduces Wolves' eight-point lead.However, Pack collected his ninth booking of the season against the Royals and is facing a two-match ban if he reaches double figures before the second Sunday in March.Wolves will check on the fitness of Ivan Cavaleiro and Willy Boly.Forward Cavaleiro and centre-half Boly came off injured during the 2-2 draw at Millwall on Boxing Day. Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo does not think the problems are serious but both players are doubtful for the trip to Ashton Gate.The likes of Ruben Vinagre, Alfred N'Diaye, Bright Enobakhare and Leo Bonatini are options for Nuno as the Championship leaders look to extend their unbeaten run to 11 league games.Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has played no part this season after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia in the summer and defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is recovering from ankle surgery.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.