Bristol City V Stoke at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

Bristol City without loanees Cauley Woodrow and Jonathan Leko for cup clashBristol City will be without loan signings Cauley Woodrow and Jonathan Leko for the Carabao Cup third-round clash against Stoke at Ashton Gate.Fulham loan signing Woodrow, who scored in the 4-1 Championship victory over Derby two days ago, and winger Leko, on loan from West Brom, are both cup-tied for Tuesday's encounter.City manager Lee Johnson is likely to give starts to defender Hordur Magnusson and midfielder Niclas Eliasson, who scored during an impressive second-round win against Watford last month.The Robins are unbeaten in their last seven league and cup games as they bid to reach the Carabao Cup last 16.Stoke manager Mark Hughes intends to name a strong line-up against Bristol City as the Premier League club look to avoid becoming a Carabao Cup scalp.The Potters saw a four-match unbeaten run ended with a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.While Hughes is set to have one eye on the weekend's home Premier League clash against Chelsea, the Stoke boss will give Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship opposition the utmost respect as they aim to reach the last 16."There are a couple of players we feel we need to give a game, but we will still go strong," Hughes said on the club's official website."It is important that we progress in the competition, so we want to have a good run in it this season if we can."Captain Ryan Shawcross and fellow defender Geoff Cameron are both working on their recoveries from injury problems which kept them out of the match against Newcastle so are not expected to be involved against the Robins.Defender Glen Johnson, midfielder Charlie Adam and striker Peter Crouch, though, could all be drafted into the starting XI as Hughes looks to freshen up his team.Kurt Zouma should also be involved as the French defender will not be eligible to face parent club Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday under the terms of his loan deal.Hughes said: "Kurt Zouma can't play on Saturday against Chelsea so he will be involved and we will go there with a team strong enough to give it a really good go."

Source: PAR

