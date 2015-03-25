Bristol City V Reading at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

Aden Flint could fill in up front for Bristol CityBristol City manager Lee Johnson will consider employing Aden Flint as an emergency striker against Reading.The free-scoring centre-half has six goals this season and was played in attack during the second half of Saturday's draw at QPR.Johnson has been without Famara Diedhiou and Milan Djuric so Flint may get a run against the Royals.He said: "It's a viable option for us. It's not a joke. We've got two top strikers out - they're our target men but I think Flinty enjoys himself."John Swift made his long-awaited Reading return as a substitute in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Burton and will hope to feature more prominently.Swift had spent five games on the sidelines with a hamstring problem but came on after an hour of the Brewers clash.Garath McCleary, who had missed 12 games with a groin injury, was an unused substitute but could now be involved on Boxing Day.Liam Kelly was preferred to Tyler Blackett against Albion in the only change to Jaap Stam's starting XI.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.