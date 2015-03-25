 
  1. Football
  2. Bristol City

Bristol City V Reading at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

24 December 2017 11:46
Aden Flint could fill in up front for Bristol City

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson will consider employing Aden Flint as an emergency striker against Reading.

The free-scoring centre-half has six goals this season and was played in attack during the second half of Saturday's draw at QPR.

Johnson has been without Famara Diedhiou and Milan Djuric so Flint may get a run against the Royals.

He said: "It's a viable option for us. It's not a joke. We've got two top strikers out - they're our target men but I think Flinty enjoys himself."

John Swift made his long-awaited Reading return as a substitute in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Burton and will hope to feature more prominently.

Swift had spent five games on the sidelines with a hamstring problem but came on after an hour of the Brewers clash.

Garath McCleary, who had missed 12 games with a groin injury, was an unused substitute but could now be involved on Boxing Day.

Liam Kelly was preferred to Tyler Blackett against Albion in the only change to Jaap Stam's starting XI.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.