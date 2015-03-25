Bristol City V Nottm Forest at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Bristol City hope Korey Smith will be fit for Forest clashBristol City are hopeful Korey Smith will be available for Nottingham Forest's visit in the Sky Bet Championship.Smith left Bramall Lane on crutches last week after a 2-1 win at Sheffield United, but the Robins hope the midfielder suffered no more than a nasty gash and some bone bruising.Boss Lee Johnson has to assess his striker options with Famara Diedhiou (knee) and Milan Djuric (groin) ruled out and Matty Taylor is in contention to make his first start for a month.City are still without Callum O'Dowda (ankle), Eros Pisano (hamstring), Jens Hegeler (knee) and Gary O'Neil (knee).Forest boss Mark Warburton will assess the fitness of Danny Fox and Chris Cohen ahead of the game.Fox is close to returning to action after suffering a knee injury.Club captain Cohen, who hasn't played since August, is also closing in on a return to action following inflammation in both his knees.Defender Jack Hobbs has suffered a setback in training as he recovers from a back injury.

