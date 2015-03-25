Bristol City V Nottm Forest at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

Bristol City are hopeful Korey Smith will be available for Nottingham Forest's visit in the Sky Bet Championship.
Smith left Bramall Lane on crutches last week after a 2-1 win at Sheffield United, but the Robins hope the midfielder suffered no more than a nasty gash and some bone bruising.
Boss Lee Johnson has to assess his striker options with Famara Diedhiou (knee) and Milan Djuric (groin) ruled out and Matty Taylor is in contention to make his first start for a month.
City are still without Callum O'Dowda (ankle), Eros Pisano (hamstring), Jens Hegeler (knee) and Gary O'Neil (knee).
Forest boss Mark Warburton will assess the fitness of Danny Fox and Chris Cohen ahead of the game.
Fox is close to returning to action after suffering a knee injury.
Club captain Cohen, who hasn't played since August, is also closing in on a return to action following inflammation in both his knees.
Defender Jack Hobbs has suffered a setback in training as he recovers from a back injury.
