Bristol City V Norwich at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

As you were for Bristol CityBristol City have no new injury worries for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Norwich at Ashton Gate.Lee Johnson's squad had a demanding 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup semi-final at Manchester City on Tuesday, but the Robins have reported a clean bill of health from that game.New signing Liam Walsh, who made his debut as a substitute at the Etihad Stadium, could figure should Johnson decide to make a couple of changes.Famara Diedhiou, who has been out since the end of October with knee trouble, has stepped up his recovery but is not ready to return yet.Norwich make the trip without attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard.Pritchard looks set to be sold to Premier League club Huddersfield and the deal is expected to be completed before the trip to Ashton Gate.Harrison Reed and Marco Stiepermann could return against the promotion hopefuls after missing the FA Cup draw with Chelsea.Reed has been troubled by a hip injury while Stiepermann is suffering from a groin complaint.

Source: PAR

