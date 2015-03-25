Bristol City V Millwall at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

Cauley Woodrow added to Bristol City squadLoan signing Cauley Woodrow goes straight into the Bristol City squad for the visit of Millwall.The Fulham striker has signed a season-long loan deal at Ashton Gate and the paperwork has been completed in time for him to feature on Saturday.City were keen to get the England Under-21 international on board immediately, with Bosnian striker Milan Djuric facing at least two months out following groin surgery.Matty Taylor is also sidelined by a groin problem, so the Robins are set to name the same side which drew 2-2 at Brentford on Tuesday.Millwall are expected to hand Tom Elliott a start after he scored after coming off the bench in Tuesday's 4-3 home defeat by Ipswich.He had previously scored twice against Stevenage in the Carabao Cup, and manager Neil Harris could make changes having criticised his team following Tuesday's loss.Another in contention to feature in Harris' starting XI is Jake Cooper.Millwall are pursuing their first league victory of the season and have a fully-fit squad from which to choose.

Source: PAR

