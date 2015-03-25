 
  1. Football
  2. Bristol City

Bristol City V Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

30 November 2017 11:48
Callum O'Dowda ruled out for Robins

Bristol City are without Callum O'Dowda for their home game with Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Republic of Ireland winger is set for a spell on the sidelines after ankle surgery.

O'Dowda joins Famara Diedhiou (knee), Eros Pisano (hamstring), Jens Hegeler (knee) and Gary O'Neil (knee) on the casualty list.

The good news for City is that Joe Bryan has been passed fit after missing last weekend's win at Hull with a hip problem.

Boro boss Garry Monk will be without central defender Daniel Ayala through suspension.

Ayala was dismissed for a second bookable offence during last weekend's 3-0 home defeat by Derby and will sit out as a result with Dael Fry the most likely candidate to replace him.

However, Monk will welcome back Jonny Howson from his one-match ban with the midfielder having served his punishment for reaching five bookings for the season against the Rams, and he could once again be partnered by Grant Leadbitter, who was an unused substitute.

They could be joined in the matchday squad by striker Rudy Gestede for the first time since August following his return to action for the under-23s after his recovery from a long-standing thigh injury.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.