Bristol City V Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

Callum O'Dowda ruled out for RobinsBristol City are without Callum O'Dowda for their home game with Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.The Republic of Ireland winger is set for a spell on the sidelines after ankle surgery.O'Dowda joins Famara Diedhiou (knee), Eros Pisano (hamstring), Jens Hegeler (knee) and Gary O'Neil (knee) on the casualty list.The good news for City is that Joe Bryan has been passed fit after missing last weekend's win at Hull with a hip problem.Boro boss Garry Monk will be without central defender Daniel Ayala through suspension.Ayala was dismissed for a second bookable offence during last weekend's 3-0 home defeat by Derby and will sit out as a result with Dael Fry the most likely candidate to replace him.However, Monk will welcome back Jonny Howson from his one-match ban with the midfielder having served his punishment for reaching five bookings for the season against the Rams, and he could once again be partnered by Grant Leadbitter, who was an unused substitute.They could be joined in the matchday squad by striker Rudy Gestede for the first time since August following his return to action for the under-23s after his recovery from a long-standing thigh injury.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.