 
  1. Football
  2. Bristol City

Bristol City V Man Utd at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

19 December 2017 12:45
Bristol City forward Milan Djuric misses Man United tie after groin surgery

Bristol City's Milan Djuric will not feature in Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United at Ashton Gate.

The 27-year-old forward has been ruled out for three to five weeks by groin surgery.

Famara Diedhiou (knee), Callum O'Dowda (ankle), Jens Hegeler (knee), Gary O'Neil (knee) and Eros Pisano (hamstring) are also injured, while Cauley Woodrow and Jonathan Leko are both cup-tied.

Boss Lee Johnson has said there "might be one or two" alterations in personnel made to his team but "it is certainly not going to be wholesale changes", and that there will be "three or four under-23s" on the bench.

Right-back Antonio Valencia is doubtful for Jose Mourinho's visitors.

The Ecuador international suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's 2-1 win at West Brom.

Midfielder Paul Pogba is available again after suspension and forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be recalled as Mourinho considers making changes against the Championship club.

Midfielders Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini, and defender Eric Bailly remain on the sidelines.

Source: PAR

