Bristol City V Leeds at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

Korey Smith is set to miss Bristol City's home game with Leeds even though his hamstring injury is not as bad as first thought.
City feared Smith had torn a hamstring during last week's Sky Bet Championship goalless draw with Burton but scans have since revealed the midfielder has suffered a treatable nerve issue.
Milan Djuric (groin) and Eros Pisano (knee) are inching closer to first-team returns after lengthy absences but remain out.
Striker Matty Taylor has recovered from an ankle injury and is available.
Ronaldo Vieira will return to Leeds' squad after injury, while head coach Thomas Christiansen is otherwise expected to name an unchanged squad.
Leeds have no new injury or suspension problems following last week's home defeat to Reading - Leeds' third straight loss in the Championship.
Christiansen must decide whether to retain Andy Lonergan in goal or recall Felix Wiedwald. Striker Caleb Ekuban (foot) remains the only first-team player sidelined.
Pontus Jansson and Eunan O'Kane both recovered in time to play the full 90 minutes against Reading.
