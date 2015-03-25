 
Bristol City V Derby at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

15 September 2017 11:41
Bristol City defender Eros Pisano faces fitness test ahead of Derby clash

Italian defender Eros Pisano will have a late fitness test ahead of Bristol City's Sky Bet Championship clash with Derby.

Pisano has missed the last two games with a knee injury and is more likely to return for the Carabao Cup tie against Stoke on Tuesday.

Veteran midfielder Gary O'Neil faces another week out after having a series of injections on his knee.

City will have played seven games in 21 days before the next international break, so boss Lee Johnson will consider rotating his squad and handing opportunities to Marlon Pack, Matty Taylor and Jamie Paterson.

Defenders Curtis Davies and Marcus Olsson should both be back in the Derby squad.

The pair sustained slight injuries a week ago against Hull and sat out the Carabao Cup defeat at Barnsley, as Rams boss Gary Rowett made 11 changes, but they were due to train on Friday and are expected to be involved at Ashton Gate.

George Thorne is fit and available following his lengthy injury absence after coming through 90 minutes against Barnsley. The midfielder could feature in the squad this weekend, though a final decision has yet to be made.

Thorne's return means just Darren Bent, Max Lowe and Jamie Hanson remain out injured.

Source: PAR

