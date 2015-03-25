Bristol City V Crystal Palace at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

Bristol City hope Matty Taylor can feature in their Carabao Cup clash against Crystal Palace.
Taylor was sent off in Saturday's 3-0 home league defeat to Leeds, but the Robins have appealed against the decision and hope the striker will be available for the fourth-round tie at Ashton Gate.
Bosnian striker Milan Djuric could be involved for the first time this season following groin surgery.
But Korey Smith (hamstring) and Jamie Paterson (illness) remain out and loan signings Cauley Woodrow and Jonathan Leko are both cup-tied.
Roy Hodgson will balance handing his Crystal Palace fringe players chances with bidding to move past the Robins.
The likes of Wilfried Zaha, Mamadou Sakho and Luka Milivojevic are unlikely to be risked as Hodgson keeps one eye on the bid to reverse Palace's woeful Premier League form.
Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey could start, with defenders James Tomkins and Martin Kelly also coming into contention.
Source: PAR