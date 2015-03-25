Bristol City V Burton Albion at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

Robins hope Bailey's al-Wright for Burton clashBristol City captain Bailey Wright is rated 50-50 for Friday night's Sky Bet Championship clash with Burton at Ashton Gate.Wright missed Australia's World Cup qualifying play-off victory over Syria on Tuesday with a glute injury, and Zak Vyner is on standby with Eros Pisano (knee) still a week away from full fitness.Matty Taylor is a slight doubt with an ankle injury, while Milan Djuric is unlikely to feature despite returning to training after groin surgery.Veteran midfielder Gary O'Neil is out and faces up to four months on the sidelines following knee surgery this week.Central defender Ben Turner could be back in contention for Burton.Turner, who used to play for City's rivals Cardiff, missed the defeat to Wolves prior to the international break with a hamstring injury.However, John Brayford's hamstring problem is likely to keep the right-back out. The trip to Nottingham Forest on October 21 is a more realistic target for his comeback.Tom Flanagan and Matty Lund have returned unscathed from their exploits with Northern Ireland, who have qualified for the World Cup play-offs, and they will be in contention.

Source: PAR

