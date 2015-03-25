Bristol City V Bolton at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

On-loan striker Cauley Woodrow returns to Bristol City squad following injuryOn-loan striker Cauley Woodrow returns to the Bristol City squad for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Bolton.Woodrow scored on his last appearance against Derby but missed Saturday's goalless draw at Norwich with a thigh injury.Italian full-back Eros Pisano has returned to training after missing five games with a knee problem, but will not be considered for the Ashton Gate visit of bottom-placed Bolton.Bosnian striker Milan Djuric, who has returned from Italy for the final stages of his rehabilitation after groin surgery, and midfielder Gary O'Neil (knee) remain out.Bolton will be without the suspended Jem Karacan.The former Reading midfielder collected his fifth yellow card of the season during Saturday's home defeat to Brentford and serves a one-match ban.Sammy Ameobi failed a late fitness test at the weekend but may be available to make his first appearance of the campaign.Bolton have not scored in their last six matches and manager Phil Parkinson could decide to give strikers Adam Le Fondre and Aaron Wilbraham starts.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.