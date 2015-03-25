 
Bristol City V Aston Villa at Ashton Gate : Match Preview

24 August 2017 05:12
Bristol City set to ring the changes against Aston Villa

Bristol City are set to welcome back several first-team regulars for Aston Villa's Sky Bet Championship trip to Ashton Gate on Friday night.

City produced a Carabao Cup upset at Watford on Tuesday to knock out their Premier League hosts.

But skipper Bailey Wright, Bobby Reid - who scored after coming on as a substitute in that 3-2 win - and Korey Smith are all expected to return.

Matty Taylor is available following groin trouble and on-loan striker Cauley Woodrow will be in the matchday squad after being cup-tied in midweek.

Villa manager Steve Bruce will have midfielder Josh Onomah available as he looks to build on successive league and cup victories against Norwich and Wigan.

Bruce is also aware of Villa's poor away from which stretches back to before his time in charge but at least has Onomah fit after he suffered a head injury against Norwich.

Striker Keinan Davis is doubtful because of a hamstring injury, but Bruce is hopeful the teenager will be fit to face the Robins.

Experienced midfielder Mile Jedinak has been laid low by a bout of sickness and is expected to miss out.

Source: PAR

