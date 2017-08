Israel midfielder Beram Kayal will miss the first two months of Brighton's Premier League campaign after suffering a broken leg.

The 29-year-old suffered a broken fibula in Brighton's 3-2 home friendly loss to Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton expects the former Maccabi Haifa and Celtic star to be sidelined for at least eight weeks.

Source: PA

