Brighton V Stoke at The American Express Community Stadium : Match Preview

18 November 2017 01:35
Seagulls in good shape after international break

Brighton manager Chris Hughton reported no fresh injury problems following the international break ahead of Monday night's Premier League match against Stoke at the Amex Stadium.

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan helped Australia secure qualification for the World Cup after a 3-1 win over Honduras, and has been travelling back from Sydney.

Midfielder Steve Sidwell continues his recovery from a back problem.

Geoff Cameron remains sidelined for the Potters.

The United States international is still suffering with the after-effects of a concussion suffered in training nearly three weeks ago.

Boss Mark Hughes is hopeful keeper Jack Butland could be back in less than a month after breaking a finger while on England duty.

Source: PAR

