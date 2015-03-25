Brighton V Southampton at The American Express Community Stadium : Match Preview

Beram Kayal and Sam Baldock could return to Brighton's matchday squadBrighton could welcome Beram Kayal and Sam Baldock into their matchday squad for the first time this season when they take on Southampton on Sunday afternoon.Midfielder Kayal has been out of action since breaking his leg in a pre-season friendly in August and striker Baldock underwent calf surgery in the summer, but both are now in contention to feature at the Amex Stadium.Seagulls manager Chris Hughton has no fresh injury concerns, with Steve Sidwell the only absentee as he continues his recovery from a back problem.Southampton will be without club record signing Mario Lemina for the game.The former Juventus midfielder is waiting to learn the full extent of an ankle injury sustained in training this week and that could mean a rare start for Sofiane Boufal.Boss Mauricio Pellegrino has no other new injury or suspension worries. Full-back Jeremy Pied is still in rehab following a groin injury.

