Brighton V Newcastle at The American Express Community Stadium : Match Preview

Chris Hughton calls for Brighton fans to raise the roof at the Amex StadiumChris Hughton wants Brighton fans to turn up the volume at the Amex Stadium to help keep their side in the Premier League.Newcastle head to the south coast for Sunday's Premier League encounter between the Sky Bet Championship's top two last season.The Magpies have picked up three successive wins after opening the campaign with back-to-back defeats, as did Brighton, who currently sit on four points.After securing a 3-1 win over West Brom in their last home match, Hughton hopes the Seagulls fans will be in full voice against one of his former clubs as they bid to make full use of home advantage."It will be vitally important for us. It is the law of averages that each team will probably get more points at home than away," Hughton said."We were very good at home last season and wonderful support that if anything got stronger and better as the season wore on, so far this season they have been excellent."They will turn up in their thousands and do their best to get behind the team, but we have to give them something to cheer."Goalkeeper Tim Krul could be on the bench against his former club, having turned a season-long loan into a permanent deal.Hughton is glad to be able to call on the experience of the 29-year-old, who made his Albion debut in the Carabao Cup defeat against Bournemouth on Tuesday night."This gives him a better feel of being here," the Brighton boss said."Tim probably hadn't had the pre-season our other goalkeepers did as regards minutes in games, but he is a hugely experienced goalkeeper and it is certainly good to get him on a permanent deal."Rafael Benitez will set off for Brighton insisting a revenge mission will the the last thing on opposite number Hughton's mind.Benitez, who guided his men to a double over the runners-up on their way to promotion, insists history will count for nothing when the pair meet on Sunday.He said: "No, I think it will be totally different. Obviously, they have a manager with experience also in the Premier League. Last year was last year, it was another competition, everything will be different."It will be tough for us because it's the Premier League and we know every game will be tough for us, but at the same time, we have confidence we can get three points."We know each other really well and it will be difficult for both."Newcastle travelled south on the back of three successive league victories, while the hosts have managed only one from their five outings to date.But Benitez admits there could be little to choose between the teams despite the Magpies currently sitting in fourth place with Brighton hovering just above the relegation zone.He said: "The level of the teams could be similar. We have won three games in a row - they could do the same at any time, hopefully not starting this weekend."We knew them in the Championship and they are a good team. They can do well, we can do well, but sometimes it depends on the momentum."We are now in a good position. We think we can win but we won't go there as favourites. We will try to compete, to win."Are we confident we can do it? Yes, but at the same time, they will have the same feeling."Hughton, of course, took his first steps on the managerial ladder at St James' Park, but Benitez, who will send his team out against former employers Liverpool next weekend, knows that will all be forgotten for 90 minutes at least.He said: "You have good memories and it's a little bit emotional - but at the same time, you want to win. I'm sure that Chris will try to win against us and I will try to win next week."You are professional and then you have your feelings, but still you have to do your job."

Source: PAR

